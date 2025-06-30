Sonepur: A troubling case involving a minor girl and a newborn child has surfaced in Subarnapur district, drawing criticism over alleged police inaction and administrative lapses.

According to a source, a 17-year-old girl from Thengo Dam area under Birmaharajpur police limits gave birth to a baby boy June 17. The girl has accused Sunil Sandh from Binika locality of sexually exploiting her over an extended period under the false promise of marriage.

After the birth of the child, the girl reportedly visited Sunil’s house with members of her caste community, seeking acceptance. However, she was allegedly thrown out by the youth’s family. When she sought help from Binika police, she was redirected to Birmaharajpur police station, where she eventually filed a formal complaint.

The newborn’s health is reportedly deteriorating, but no hospital care has been provided yet. Despite local ASHA and Anganwadi workers being aware of the situation, no medical intervention has taken place so far, raising serious concerns over child welfare oversight.

The girl comes from an extremely impoverished background. Orphaned at a young age, she now lives with her 80-year-old grandfather, alongside her three sisters, the source added.

When contacted, Inspector-In-Charge of Birmaharajpur Police Station Anju Oram stated that efforts are underway to trace the accused.

PNN