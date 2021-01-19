Junagarh: Bhadra dam in Junagarh block of Kalahandi district, which holds much significance for the agriculture sector in terms of its irrigation potential, is now struggling for survival. 70 years after its commissioning, it has not been renovated till date, a report said.

According to the report, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated many projects and laid foundation stones for many projects in Kalahandi district January 14. Some of them are meant for irrigation.

At the same time, Bhadra dam has been left in neglect while it has been losing its capacity to deliver its much needed service for irrigation over the years. Locals alleged that the government is not taking any steps for its renovation.

Over the years, it has become shallow due to siltation. It is alleged that there is a 15-ft thick layer of siltation inside the dam. Its water-retaining capacity has sharply gone down, hampering irrigation. Farmers who used to get irrigational facility have expressed deep resentment.

Some of them alleged that apathy of the administration has been a hurdle for its renovation.

According to the report, in 1952, Bhadrak minor irrigation project was handed over to the Minor Irrigation department. In 2001, the Minor Irrigation department further handed it over to the Indravati project.

The project is spread over 300 acres of land in Ranpur, Eknaguda, Kalegan, Jamchuan, Dabriguda, Golamunda and Sorasamal of three panchayats.

It used to irrigate about 1,200 to 1,800 hectares of land. Farmlands in Ranpur, Baxitlaspalli, Kupagaon, Krushnapur, Malgunda, Meriabandhali, Junagarh, Sanadumerbahal, Kaleigaon, Kulihari and Charbhati areas were being irrigated.

Farmers alleged that the depth of the dam has reduced by 10 to 15 ft due to years of siltation. As a result, it has been unable to irrigate land as targeted.

Last year, the dam authorities had sent a DPR for renovation of the project to Bhubaneswar Dam safety authority.

Farmers’ outfits accused the state government of neglecting the dam and as well as neglecting the agriculture in the region.

It has triggered resentment among farmers, who have been demanding quick step for its renovation.

As dam area offers scenic view, the place can be developed into a tourist spot, locals said. They also demanded that the place be considered as a tourist spot.

