Kesinga: Tension gripped Narla community health centre (CHC) in Kalahandi district after family members of a minor boy who had died Wednesday night staged a road blockade alleging medical negligence Thursday.

Demanding action against the CHC staff responsible for the death, appointment of doctor and adequate compensation for the bereaved family, family members and villagers blocked the Bhawanipatna-Narla-Rampur state highway, putting the stretcher with the body on the road.

The roadblock disrupted normal traffic on the road with vehicles being seen stranded on either side of the road.

Meanwhile, police reached the spot and held discussions with the agitating family members and other villagers. At the filing of this report, the demonstration was still underway.

Sources said, Kaibalya Senapati, a resident of Jayanti Nagarpada of Narla area, took his son Manoj (12) to Narla community health centre (CHC) after he complained of stomachache Wednesday. Since the in-charge of the CHC was absent at that time, two nurses administered two injections to the patient and asked the family members to take their patient home.

They had to rush him to the CHC again 15 minutes after reaching their home. He was again administered with two more injections, resulting in Manoj losing his consciousness. Thereafter he was declared dead.

