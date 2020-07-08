Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Wednesday said that 46 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city in past 24 hours.

While 22 of them are home quarantine cases, remaining 24 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 18 people recovered from the deadly disease during the same timeframe.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised and will be under active surveillance,” BMC said. It further added that all positive cases have been shifted to dedicated COVID hospitals.

Update on newly detected & cured #COVID19 cases in the last 24 hrs under the BMC area on 8th July 2020(till 9am). Further contact tracing is still continuing.

Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance.

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Wednesday morning, 525 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 295 have recovered. While there are 222 active cases, seven persons succumbed to the disease.