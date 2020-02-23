Angul: Biju Udyan at Hemasurapada in Angul district has become a venue for holding social functions like marriage receptions.

Saturday, a local resident held his wife’s first death anniversary function at the venue with some municipality employees seen attending the gathering without raising any concerns.

In order to provide a space for children’s amusement, Biju Udyan at Hemasurapada was constructed and developed from the MPLAD fund of former MP Tathagata Satpathy.

While the municipality is responsible for maintaining the park, it has allegedly left it open and uncared for.

As of now, it has virtually been turned into a venue for all sorts of social functions. And people have been organizing their family functions there, without spending a pie for the venue as they would otherwise have to pay in case of a Kalyan Mandap.

Some employees of Municipality Office, who reside in the Municipality Colony near the park, were seen attending a feast Saturday.

“Our children play in the park. So we also object holding of any such functions there. But we don’t know from where they got the permission to organise the event,” observed some residents of Municipality Colony.

When asked, executive officer, Angul Municipality, Binod Chandra Panda said in no way permission would be given to hold any function at the park. “If some municipality employees are found to be involved in it, stringent action will be taken against them,” he said.

PNN