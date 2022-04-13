Bhubaneswar: In an incident of snatching in broad daylight, a few unidentified bike-borne miscreants allegedly looted a gold chain early Wednesday morning from a woman near a leading private school in Nayapalli locality of the Capital City.

According to reports, the victim was on her way back home riding a two-wheeler after dropping her daughter in the school.

Meanwhile, the unidentified miscreants on a Pulsar bike, believed to be following her, snatched the chain and fled the spot.

The woman lost her balance following the incident and fell off her two-wheeler. She has received grievous injuries due to the attack.

“The much talked about ‘Black Pulsar’ fear has struck denizens of the Capital City again,” a local commuter and eyewitness stated.

After the victim lodged an FIR at Nayapalli station in this regard, police have registered a case and launched a probe into the incident, which is underway. Identity of the woman has not been known yet.

It is pertinent to mention, a black Pulsar bike-borne miscreant had snatched away the mobile phone of a girl in broad daylight, nearly a month ago. The girl had lodged an FIR in this connection at Kharavel Nagar police station and the probe still underway.

Police scrutinised the CCTV footage collected from a camera installed in front of Ekamra Haat. The culprit has not been arrested yet.

PNN