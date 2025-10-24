Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has made a grand entry in the popular TV series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. He made a cameo in the second season of Ekta Kapoor’s iconic show, where he is seen interacting with Smriti Irani’s character, Tulsi Virani.

A video of Bill Gates’ cameo has surfaced, in which he says, “Namaste Tulsi Ji, Jai Shri Krishna.” Viewers are delighted to see him speaking Hindi in this way. The video is now going viral on social media, with people sharing hilarious reactions.

Smriti Irani herself shared the clip on her social media handle, and people are commenting in various ways. While many expressed pride in the video, some began creating memes. One wrote, “What a multiverse!” while another joked, “Microsoft was once also Macrohard.”

Star Plus also shared a video of Bill Gates’ cameo, captioning it: “This time, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is forging a new bond: one of health, compassion, and change. And the world’s biggest changemaker, Bill Gates, is joining this story.”

The caption further reads, “With one thought… May every mother and every child be safe and healthy. Two different worlds, with one goal… To bring maternal and child health to every home.” On the show, Bill Gates discusses his foundation and, along with Tulsi, spreads awareness about the health of pregnant women and newborns.