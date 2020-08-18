Mumbai: Versatile actor Ranvir Shorey turns a year older today. Born August 18, 1972, Ranvir has won the hearts of millions of audiences with his acting skills.

Ranvir has been a part of many hit films. Ranvir is known for his different characters. On the occasion of his birthday let us tell you some interesting things related to the birthday boy.

Ranvir was born and did his studies in Jalandhar, Punjab. He started his career along with his friend and co-actor Vinay Pathak. He was the host of the successful talk show Ranvir Vinay Aur Kaun? and The Great Indian Comedy Show which aired on STAR One.

Ranvir has appeared in films like Jism, Lakshya, Pyar Ke Side Effects, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Singh Is King, Chandni Chowk to China and Ek Tha Tiger.

Ranvir made his Hindi film debut with the film Ek Chhotisi Love Story (2002) with actress Manisha Koirala.

On personal front, Ranvir and Pooja Bhatt were in the news for their affair. Both were in a live-in relationship for a long time but this relationship did not go ahead. According to reports published in the ‘Bollywood Shaadis’ Pooja was very upset with Ranvir Shorey’s drug addiction. In an interview, Pooja even shared that she was in a relationship with an alcoholic who used to beat her up.

After separating from Pooja Bhatt, Ranvir started dating actress Konkona Sen Sharma. On September 3, 2010, Ranvir and Konkona got married.

The Times of India reported that his wife, Konkona, gave birth to their first child, Haroon, 15 March 2011 at a South Mumbai hospital. The couple later separated after five years of marriage. They still continue to remain friends and share the custody of their nine-year old son.

A few days back, Ranvir was in the news for his social banter with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The two had heated argument on social media over nepotism. While Ranvir supported Kangana Ranaut, Anurag slammed her for using the nepotism debate to gain sympathy and solve personal grudge.