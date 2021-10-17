Hyderabad: Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh are all set to woo the audience with their upcoming commercial entertainer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’. To bring in their leading lady’s birthday celebrations, the makers of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ unveiled a stunning poster featuring Keerthy Suresh.

A special birthday poster of Keerthy Suresh unveiled a gorgeous look, creating more anticipation around the movie’s release.

The ‘Mahanati’ actress looks stunning as ever, with a high ponytail, clad in a colourful tie-dye dress, which is paired up with a sequin jacket. With a glowing smile, Keerthy Suresh’s look in her birthday poster attracts all. It seems like Keerthy is shaking her leg for a melodious song, as per her still in the birthday poster.

Mythri Movie Makers took to their social media pages to unveil this fun poster, along with warm wishes to the birthday girl. “Wishing the talent powerhouse and our lovely lady @KeerthyOfficial a Blasting Birthday Red heart #SarkaruVaariPaata”, their post reads.

Telugu’s superstar Mahesh, Keerthy’s co-star in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, took to his Twitter to wish her on the occasion of her birthday. “Happy birthday @KeerthyOfficial! Wishing you unbound happiness and success always!”, Mahesh Babu wrote.

Helmed by Parasuram Petla, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is a political drama, with all the commercial aspects imbibed in it. S.S. Thaman is the music composer for this much-awaited movie. ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is slated for a huge release during Makar Sankranthi 2022.

Keerthy Suresh’s friends from the movie industry and the other celebrities wished her virtually, while her fans are all busy creating a birthday trend on Twitter.