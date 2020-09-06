Anandpur: BJD legislator from Anandpur Assembly constituency in Keonjhar district Bhagirathi Sethy has tested positive for COVID-19. He is at present in home isolation and his condition is stable.

Taking to Twitter, the MLA Saturday afternoon said that his samples has tested positive for coronavirus. Sethy requested the residents of his constituency and party workers who have come in contact with him during past few days to get themselves tested, if necessary.

Notably, Jagatsinghpur MLA Prasanta Muduli, Minister of Textile and Handicrafts Padmini Dian, Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi, Berhampur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda, Baramba MLA Debiprasad Mishra, Rural Development, Labour and Employees’ State Insurance Minister Susanta Singh, Bhadrak MP Manjulata Mandal, Bhadrak MLA Sanjib Kumar Mallick, Nilagiri MLA Sukanta Nayak, Salepur MLA Prasant Behera, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari, Bhubaneswar (Central) MLA Ananta Narayan Jena, Khandapada MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Polsara MLA Srikant Sahu, Remuna MLA Sudhanshu Shekhar Parida and Salepur MLA Prasant Behera including several other political leaders had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

PNN