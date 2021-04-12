Bhubaneswar: A delegation of senior party leaders of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Monday met the Odisha Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in Bhubaneswar alleging a series of violent attacks on party members by BJP workers during electioneering for the forthcoming Pipili bypoll.

The leaders submitted a memorandum to the CEO in this regard.

“It is to bring to your kind attention that Sunday April 11 at Delanga in Pipili Assembly constituency; Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders orchestrated a violent attack on the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) senior leader and Minister Shri Sushant Singh. They attacked him and smashed the front and rear windshields of the car in which he was present apart from other damages,” the BJD memorandum read.

“The trail of violence by BJP did not end there. Prior to the above incident, they violently attacked a Biju Janata Dal election meeting for Pipili bypoll and beat up BJD party workers so severely that two of them are being treated for injuries in Pipili Assembly constituency while one of them was so severely beaten by BJP workers that he had to be shifted to Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar in a very sensitive condition,” the memorandum further stated.

“When the women family members of those BJD workers went to the Medical Health Centre in Delanga, Pipili to find out about their health and well-being, the BJP workers present there abused them and also pulled at the clothes of these women relatives of the injured BJD workers,” the BJD delegation alleged.

“We demand that strict and exemplary action be taken against those BJP leaders and workers who are guilty of such violent attacks and to ensure that strict measures are taken so that the BJP does not illegally influence the Pipili bypoll through its violence and attacks on the Biju Janata Dal leaders and their women family members,” the BJD delegation urged the Odisha CEO.

Notably, the Pipili Assembly constituency is scheduled for polling April 17.

PNN