Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is all set to celebrate its 23rd Foundation Day, Thursday.

As the party completes 22 years of its formation, celebrations will be held at the party headquarters here as well as the offices across the state. The party has decided to celebrate its foundation day in the afternoon due to the solar eclipse.

After assuming office for the fifth term, the Chief Minister will enlighten the party workers about the path to follow for the next one year. Naveen is likely to advise party workers to emphasise on Mo Sarkar and 5T initiatives. He may also announce social security measures like health insurance scheme for party workers, sources said.

Recently, the BJD supremo has advised all the party leaders to keep the ongoing Polavaram and Mahanadi water dispute issues afloat.

The twin issues would help the party to blame national parties and gain political mileage, the source said.

“Tomorrow we are going to celebrate the foundation day. As a regional party, we are working to safeguard the interests of the state and its people,” said BJD leader Sanjay Das Burma.