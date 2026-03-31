Guwahati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Monday unveiled the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Sankalp Patra’ (manifesto) for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections at an event held at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati.

The launch programme was attended by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and state BJP president Dilip Saikia, along with other senior party leaders and workers.

Addressing the gathering, Sitharaman said the manifesto reflects the BJP’s vision for a “secure, developed and self-reliant Assam”, and outlines 31 key commitments aimed at accelerating growth across sectors.

She emphasised that the party’s promises are rooted in its governance track record and focus on inclusive development.

Highlighting political contrasts, the Finance Minister took a swipe at Congress, stating that the party had limited organisational presence in Assam during its tenure, while the BJP has significantly expanded its grassroots network over the past decade.

She also underlined the frequency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to the state, asserting that such engagement reflects the Centre’s commitment to Assam’s progress.

“The Sankalp Patra is not just a document of promises, but a roadmap backed by performance and accountability,” Sitharaman said, adding that the BJP government has prioritised infrastructure, welfare schemes and economic opportunities in the state.

Chief Minister Sarma, in his remarks, said the manifesto builds upon the achievements of the current government and aims to further strengthen development initiatives, particularly in healthcare, education and connectivity.

The BJP is gearing up for a high-stakes electoral battle in Assam, with the manifesto expected to play a central role in shaping its campaign narrative ahead of the Assembly polls.

The party leaders expressed confidence that the commitments outlined in the Sankalp Patra would resonate with voters and ensure a decisive mandate in the upcoming elections.

The 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly will go to polls in a single phase April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled to take place May 4.