Bhubaneswar: The state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday said that the party has decided to start a massive people outreach programme from Sunday in an attempt to allay the fears among the people about the ramifications of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to reporters here, BJP leader Prithviraj Harichandan said that several outreach programmes will be started from Sunday while a Union minister will also take part in one such programme to be organized in Kendrapara district to engage in talks with the migrants living in the area to allay their fears.

He said, “Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste will come to Odisha Sunday and address people at Mahakalpada in Kendrapara district. He will speak on some important issues.”

He would enlighten the people on important issues pertaining of the recent Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Harichandan said.

The saffron leader also said, “The BJP will launch the micro-level movement to make people aware about the provisions of the CAA. More than 1 lakh people will be reached out Sunday. We will start a dialogue with the people to make them aware about the importance of the new law and how the Modi government is trying to take care of the migrants living in the country.”