Bhubaneswar: Criticising the Narendra Modi government for replacing the rural job guarantee law MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala alleged that the BJP neither respects Mahatma Gandhi nor Lord Ram, and uses them for “propaganda”.

Addressing a press conference in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, Surjewala claimed that the replacement of the UPA-era MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act has impacted the livelihood of about 50 crore poor people.

“In the last 11 years, Mahatma Gandhi’s spectacles have been borrowed for propaganda, but his ideals were ignored. In a similar manner, the BJP seized power in the name of Lord Ram, but ignored his ideals. This is the manner in which the BJP runs the government,” he said.

He claimed the replacement of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) has directly impacted about 12.5 crore poor, tribal, Dalit and backward class people.

“Taking together their family members, the BJP government’s decision has impacted a total of 50 crore people,” he claimed.

Surjewala said MGNREGA was a demand-driven system, and any worker could approach the panchayat and seek work.

“If work was not provided within a few days, wages had to be paid. That was MGNREGA. However, under the new law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has determined that everything will be decided from Delhi. The people sitting in Delhi will say which state, district, or village will get how much work,” he said.

The Congress MP said that while the MGNREGA was totally centrally funded, states will have to bear 40 per cent of the cost under VB-G RAM G.

“As one knows, states cannot pay 40 per cent of the funds, the idea of providing work to the poor will automatically stop,” he claimed.

State Congress in-charge Ajay Kumar Lallu said the party will launch ‘MGNREGA Bachho Sangram’ in Odisha on January 10, and it will continue till February 25.

“Public meetings will be held from the district to the state level, opposing the new law that has hit the poor people,” he said.

