Islamabad: Any attempt to portray Pakistan as the source of regional instability is divorced from reality, the Foreign Office (FO) said Monday.

The FO was responding to the Indian leadership’s criticism of Pakistan over terrorism.

Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in recent days, came down heavily on Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism.

It said that the Kashmir issue remains the core issue threatening peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan will continue to stand firm in advocating for a just and lasting resolution to the Kashmir issue in line with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people, it said.

“To sidestep this fundamental issue is to condemn the region to continued mistrust and potential confrontation,” it said.

India has maintained that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India.

The FO statement said Pakistan remains committed to peace and constructive engagement, “but it is equally resolved to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression”.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides May 10.

PTI