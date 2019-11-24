Mumbai: Actor Gautam Gulati has joined Radhe, featuring Salman Khan. He said that he is ‘fortunate’ to work with the superstar in the forthcoming film.

The former Bigg Boss winner, who has previously featured in films like Azhar and Behen Hogi Teri, said it is too early to talk about his role but is blessed to be guided by Salman Khan, who also hosts the reality TV show.

“I am fortunate and blessed that I am a part of his film and the great thing is he (Salman Khan) is concerned about my work and guiding me. I am just shocked with happiness and joy because I never expected this coming my way,” Gautam Gulati said in a statement on Sunday.

Salman will be essaying the title role in the film, which reunites him with director Prabhudheva, post the soon-to-be-released Dabangg 3. Radhe will also feature his frequent collaborator Randeep Hooda as well as Bharat co-stars Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani.

Radhe will be produced by Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt Limited, under the banner of ‘Salman Khan Films’ and is scheduled to be released on Eid 2020.

PNN & Agencies