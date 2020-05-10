Bhubaneswar: Taking cognizance of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the state, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed special teams at different transit points in the capital city to regulate movement of inter-state and intrastate returnees.

According to sources, for individuals returning to or moving within the city, the BMC has set three transit points for the along routes to Puri, Cuttack and Khordha. While returnees from Khordha will be received at Tapobana High School at Khandagiri area, returnees from Cuttack will be received at Ashram School Rasulgarh. People coming from Puri will be received at Krupajal Engineering College.

“All the returnees will be registered at the respective transit points where their thermal screening will be done by doctors. This will give us a fair estimation of the returnees’ potential symptoms. However, given that certain cases are asymptomatic, we are referring persons to quarantine facilities and they are being constantly assessed,” a senior official of the BMC said.