Bhubaneswar: Ahead of the possible very severe cyclonic storm Yaas, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), Saturday, held an emergency meeting with different stakeholders and officials to discuss the preparedness for the impending calamity.

With the state capital is expected to experience heavy rain accompanied by strong winds under the influence of the cyclonic storm from May 25, the BMC Commissioner, Sanjay Singh, emphasised on drain cleaning, setting up of temporary shelters and management of power supply.

“We held a meeting with all zonal deputy commissioners, Energy department officials, sanitation and drainage department officials, police and Fire Services department to ensure that all guidelines issued by the State Relief Commissioner (SRC) are followed,” said the BMC Commissioner.

Sources said that while de-slitting of drainages had already begun in view of upcoming monsoon, the process would be expedited now.

Moreover, zonal development councils were informed to set up temporary shelters with adequate food especially for homeless and destitute.

