Bhubaneswar: With the areas coming under the jurisdiction of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) falling under red zone, the civic body Monday issued some fresh orders over relaxations and restrictions for the extended lockdown period.

Apart from earlier ‘Allowed category’ of all essential items such as foods, groceries, fruits, dairy, animal feed, seeds and others, the BMC allowed further relaxations to export-oriented units, industrial estates, manufacturing units of essential goods, jute industries, manufacturing of IT hardware and manufacturing units of packaging materials.

While movement of individuals and vehicles were permitted, the order mentioned that four-wheelers will have maximum two passengers (besides driver). In case of two-wheelers, the BMC stated that the pillion riders will not be allowed.

Meanwhile, transport aggregators like OLA and UBER are still listed under restricted category unless permitted by Commerce and Transport department for transportation of medical personnel or patients. “Private offices can operate up to 33 per cent staff strength as per requirement with remaining persons working from home,” the order clarified.

Furthermore, under the Prohibited category all educational institutions, market complexes, multi-brand and single-brand malls; gymnasiums, game parlours, saloons, spa, beauty parlours and massage centres, social gatherings will continue to remain restricted until further notice.

“All passenger movements by trains, air travel or inter-state public transports from the BMC jurisdiction will remain prohibited. Moreover, all the retail shops other than medicine shops shall be allowed to operate from 7am to 6:30pm only,” BMC Commissoner, Prem Chandra Chaudhary said.