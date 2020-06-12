Paradip: Two fishermen drowned and two others were seriously injured after a boat carrying them capsized in Mahanadi river mouth Friday, police said.

The incident happened when 15 fishermen embarked upon a journey into the sea for fishing, a police officer said.

The boat lost balance and capsized in Mahanadi river mouth near Paradip after it was hit by high tide and strong current, Inspector of Paradip Marine Police Station, Pradyumna Behera, said.

Fishermen in another boat rescued them and brought them to a hospital where two were pronounced dead, he said.

Of the other 13 who were hospitalised, the condition of two was stated to be serious, Behera said.

The two deceased were identified as Guruchand Roy and BB Maity.

(PTI)