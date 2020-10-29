Bhubaneswar: The Comissionerate Police clarified Thursday that the human body parts found at the petrol pump filling station near Raj Bhawan Square was that of Simanchal Parida. He had gone missing since a devastating blast rocked the pump, October 7. With police confirmation, it is now clear that Parida had died due to the blast. The death toll went up to two with confirmation about Parida’s death. Twin City Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi gave the news at a press conference here Thursday.

“The State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL) today submitted the DNA analysis of the 21 body parts of a human found from the blast site. They have said that the body parts belonged to Simanchal Parida. His family has been informed,” Sarangi said.

Notably, fire broke out at the Indian Oil petrol pump near Raj Bhavan area in Bhubaneswar October 7 at around 1.10pm following a huge blast. One person was killed and seven others injured due to the blast. Parida an engineer and a resident of Aska in Ganjam district was engaged in maintenance work at the pump on the fateful day. He was missing since then.

Investigation officers of the police had collected 21 body parts of a person. They had sent those to the SFSL for DNA test. From the DNA test it became clear that those were of Parida.

PNN