Bhubaneswar: An Odia doctor from Bolangir district has been praised by all sections of society for his contribution to a team engaged in making low-cost ventilators for patients infected with deadly COVID-19 in India.

Dr. Devendra Tripathy is among the professors of a joint team of IIT Roorkee and AIIMS Rishikesh that is making efforts to save thousands of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 by inventing a low-cost tiny ventilator.

The new life-saving device is expected to cost Rs 25,000 and will be required in many hospitals to fight the highly infectious coronavirus and that mainly affects lungs and causes respiratory issues.