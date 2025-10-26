Bhubaneswar: The Airport Police have taken into custody the Deputy General Manager (DGM) of Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) for allegedly deceiving a woman by promising marriage, a case of fraud that has raised serious concerns over personal misconduct within the airport administration.

The accused has been identified as Umakant Patel, while the victim, a resident of Odisha, is employed with a private airline.

According to police reports, Patel was in a relationship with the victim and had established a physical relationship with her under the pretext of marriage.

However, he later refused to marry her and allegedly coerced her into undergoing an abortion. Moreover, Patel continued the relationship while concealing his marital status.

The victim later filed a complaint at the Airport Police Station. Following the complaint, the police took prompt action and arrested Patel under multiple sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“Patel was in a relationship with the victim and kept his marital status hidden. Based on the complaint, we took action, arrested him, and registered cases under various sections of BNS,” said Airport Police Station IIC Rabindranath Meher.

He was later forwarded to court.