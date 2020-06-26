Dhenkanal: Only a couple of hours after it was opened to the public, a branded stone located on Dakshina Kali Road in Dhenkanal town was sealed Friday.

According to Tehsildar Laxmidhar Rout, the store was sealed amid reports of violation of COVID-19 guidelines and especially violation of social distancing norms.

The inaugural offers and the promotional activities the brand ran in the town is said to have attracted a large number of customers who ignored COVID-19 guidelines.

After being informed by some onlookers, the district administration officials raided the store at about 12.30 pm and sealed it after asking the customers to vacate the store.

Meanwhile, a source in the district administration also informed that the store did not have some of the necessary approvals that are before starting the business.

It may be mentioned here that similar steps have been taken by local administrations elsewhere in the state as well. In the recent past, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Ganjam administration sealed several marketplaces and shops for violation of COVID-19 guidelines.