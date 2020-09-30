Mumbai: Actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh were questioned for few hours last weekend in drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. All of their cell phones were also seized by the federal anti-narcotics agency. However, nothing concrete has so far come out of the probe, said NCB official.

Sources reveal that the NCB has now admitted that there is no concrete evidence against Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan that could lead these celebrities to be called for further questioning.

A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted an NCB official saying that they might summon the actors again only when there’s any strong evidence against them or their connection with any drug peddler established in the future.

The way people associated with NCB leaked news about Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and later Deepika Padukone is now damaging the agency. It is true that Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s close relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput in this case and talks about partying in a deserted place and away from Mumbai and going abroad, also spoils the image.

After the FIR was registered in Patna, this case may have gone out of the hands of Mumbai Police, but nothing has even come up in the CBI investigation so far. Now Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and his fans have blamed that the case has been sidetracked.