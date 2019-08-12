Chhendipada: A British era weekly market, Bagadia, in this block in Angul district has been a shadow of its former self for being subjected to constant neglect.

This market which sits only Mondays is under the Regulated Market Committee. Local people and businessmen who come to Bagadia have alleged that the committee is collecting revenues from businessmen but in return doing nothing for the its development, allowing it to die a slow death.

A smorgasbord of things starting from teeth cleaning twigs to vegetables to agricultural equipment are sold in this market. Apart from local businessmen, some from nearby district areas like Talcher, Angul, NTPC and Dhenkanal come to this market.

But the market is no longer the favourite one for the businessmen as the RMC is hardly taking any steps for its development.

Over the years, some locals have encroached upon the market place, leaving little space for businessmen to operate. Once, there used to be several raised platforms for businessmen to spread their articles on. But these platforms are no longer to be found as they got damaged and disappeared, forcing the traders to move to roadside.

There is a godown in the market. Once businessmen coming from outside would use it to store their articles. But it is now lying unused. While there is a lone tube well to meet the water requirement of sellers and buyers, the market is devoid of toilet facilities.

A businessman from Bagadia, Alekh Dehury, said they are facing a lot of problems due to encroachments. It’s time the committee evicted the encroachers, he said.

Echoing similar feeling, Narottam Sahu, a businessman, said apart from outside businessmen, the weekly market has been a boon for the local vegetable growers as they are getting a good price for their produce. So the problems are soon to be addressed.

Some other businessmen including Mandodari Penthei, Jhagadu Behera and Sudhir Patra alleged that they are not getting the facilities they used to have in the past. And basically the womenfolk coming to the market are experiencing an embarrassing situation at times when they need to answer call of nature.

PNN