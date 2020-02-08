Cuttack: Police arrested a drug peddler from a tourist’s guest house in the district and seized 8 grams of brown sugar from his possession Friday.

The accused has been identified as Benudhar Das, a resident of Haladipadia slum.

Police officials, acting on a tip-off about the illegal activity, conducted a raid in the locality and seized brown sugar worth lakhs from his possession. Cops have also seized other incriminating articles from him.

A case was registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC.

It may be mentioned here that brown sugar trade is on a rise in the state. In a major crackdown against drug peddling, Excise sleuths February 7 arrested a person from Rairangpur locality in Mayurbhanj district after local cops seized brown sugar weighing 12 grams worth Rs 1.20 lakh from his possession.

PNN