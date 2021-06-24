Cuttack: Results of annual High School Certificate (HSC), State Open School Certificate and Madhyama Examination 2021 will be published June 25 Friday at 4.00pm, Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha informed Thursday.

According to a notification issued by BSE, the results will be published after obtaining due approval from the Examination Committee.

The results of all three examinations will be placed before the Examination Committee of the board at 1.00pm, June 25, the notification stated.

After being approved by the committee, the results will be published from the Head Office of the BSE in Cuttack at 4.00pm.

The results will be made available on Board’s official websites www.bseodisha.ac.in and www.bseodisha.nic.in June 25 (Friday), from 6.00pm onwards.

In case of non-availability of internet facility, the results will be made available on mobile phones through SMS. For this, one has to type OR1 <Roll Number> and send SMS to 5676750.

PNN