Kendrapara: A total of nine buffaloes died in two villages of Kendrapara district within a span of four days and a vaccination drive has been taken up in the area, an official said Thursday.

The outbreak of the disease has been reported from Tarada and Purana Gopinathpur villages under Garadpur tehsil, Chief District Veterinary Officer Prasanna Patnaik said.

The buffaloes were affected by hemorrhagic septicemia that spreads through contact with infected animals, another official of the department said.

Hemorrhagic septicemia is a bacterial disease that mainly affects cattle and water buffalo, and is an important cause of livestock mortality in tropical regions of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Blood samples of buffaloes showing symptoms of the disease have been sent to the Animal Disease Research Institute in Bhubaneswar to ascertain the exact nature of the disease, Patnaik said.

Panic spread among buffalo owners of the area who are engaged in the business of milk and milk products. They are demanding adequate compensation from the government, sources said.

Patnaik said he has recommended that the affected farmers be compensated.

(PTI)