Khaira: Farmers of Khaira in Balasore district were already harried when unseasonal rain had affected their paddy crop. Now, the heavy rain-induced by Bulbul has damaged the left-out paddy in block, leaving the farming community in utter distress.

Upset over the loss, hundreds of farmers staged protests near RI office Wednesday for immediate compensation.

They have also written to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik about their crop loss.

They demanded that the officials take immediate steps for quick assessment of the crop damage. Their other demands included waiver of farm loans and provision of financial assistance to poor and marginal farmers.

Reports said, as Bulbul passed through the coast, gale coupled with heavy rains flattened paddy in Purusottmpur, Kanpada, Anadarai and Abajhuna panchayats.

Deepak Ranjan Khilar, a farmer of Purusottampur panchayat, “Bulbul has played havoc to paddy crops. The economic backbone of the farmers was broken. If the government fails to properly assess the damage, farmers will be left nowhere.”

Farmers alleged that though their area has borne the brunt of Bulbul, the revenue and agriculture officials have not yet come to assess the damage.

They demanded immediate assessment of the crop damage.

After two days of rainfall, ripe paddy in thousands of acres has been lying soaked in water in Rupsa, Anke, Kasipada, Kuradiha, Bahabalpur, Dubulagadi, Chhanua, Sartha, Kasapahla, Srirampur,, Rasalpur, Gadapada, Baharda, Routpada, Mathani and Dudhahansa.

Khaira tehsildar said that agriculture, revenue officials and gram sevaks will start making field visits to assess the extent of damage.

As the farmers staged protests, the RI office did not open Wednesday.