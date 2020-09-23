Puri: A 12.5-foot-long Indian rock python was rescued Wednesday from a farmland in Podakera village under Balabhadrapur Gram Panchayat in Puri district Wednesday. Forest officials later informed that the python is around 10 years old. The snake was first spotted by some local youths at a in a bushy area of a farmland.

Once news spread about the python a large number of people gathered at the spot to see it. In the process they violated social distancing norms. Later, police and forest department officials reached at the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Forest department officials then informed ‘Snake Helpline’ officials about the python. Snake-catcher Sangram Keshari reached the spot and rescued the snake with the help of the locals.

The python weighing approximately 16 kg is a male one informed officials. Later, it was handed over to the forest department officials in Puri range, sources added.

Notably, the Burmese python is one of the five largest species of snakes in the world. It is found in many areas of Southeast Asia.

PNN