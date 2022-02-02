Bhubaneswar: In a crackdown, as many as four miscreants who had kidnapped the son of a businessman from Laxmisagar locality in Bhubaneswar were nabbed Wednesday within 36 hours, informed Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi.

According to the senior police official, the kidnappers were chased around 700 kilometres across three districts. The four accused have been identified as Ram Krishna of Berhampur city, Santosh Kumar Rout of Sambalpur, Dhaneswar Patra of Nayagarh and Mustaq Ali of Khandagiri area in Bhubaneswar.

Acting on an FIR lodged by the victim’s father Ramrup Agarwal with Laxmisagar police January 31, the businessman’s son identified as Ishan has been rescued from the abductors. The miscreants had demanded a ransom of Rs 30 lakh, the FIR mentioned.

Swinging into action, the Commissionerate Police-Bhubaneswar UPD formed four teams under direct supervision of Special Squad ACP Sanjeev Satpathy to probe into the kidnapping case.

“During the course of probe, it was ascertained that the abductors were moving away following the kidnap. The miscreants had already travelled for around 700 kilometres and covered Khurda, Puri and Nayagarh districts. They had also called Ishan’s father intermittently from different locations. After tracking the mobile phone calls, a vehicle of Commissionerate Police chased the abductors,” the Police Commissioner Priyadarshi informed.

Finally, the special squad was able to nab them and Ishan was rescued from Sunakhala area on Khurda-Nayagarh border. A car (without number plate) which was used in the crime including two knives has been seized from the possession of the kidnappers, the Police Commissioner Priyadarshi added.

It is worth mentioning that the miscreants are history-sheeters and had earlier committed a similar crime in Berhampur in January, 2022.

Following their arrest, Berhampur police have been duly intimated and a detailed probe is underway. The Commissionerate Police will seek remand of the four persons for interrogation, Priyadarshi said.

