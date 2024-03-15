Keonjhar: The hanging canopy bridge and a tree house constructed at the Nature Camp near the famous Sanaghagara waterfall in this district will be a huge attraction for tourists as it will help them bond with nature and wildlife, officials said Thursday here. The newly-constructed canopy bridge was inaugurated by Keonjhar MP Chandrani Murmu, in presence of other officials and dignitaries, Wednesday evening. There are five cottages in the Nature Camp maintained by the Forest department. However, the major attraction is the hanging canopy bridge and a tree house built 20 feet above the ground. The 270 feet bridge has been constructed by connecting the trees. Tourists can walk and enjoy the beauty of nature, said Ashok Das, Additional Conservator of Forests.

Similarly, a resting place (tree house) has been constructed in the middle of the hanging bridge. Tourists can sit there and enjoy the scenic beauty. The tree house and the bridge have been built for Rs 20 lakh, officials said. They added that dormitories and restrooms for drivers have been built to attract more tourists to the camp. Some locals, however, pointed out that the bridge has been built without keeping in mind the safety of birds and animals like monkeys. They also added that the bridge has to be maintained properly for the safety of visitors.