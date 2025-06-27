ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: As the world-famous Rath Yatra is set to begin in Puri Friday (June 27), The Capital city is buzzing with festive fervour. The City will burst into vibrant celebrations and joyous events across temples and institutions, embracing the sacred spirit of this grand festival. One of the City’s shining highlights is the ISKCON Temple in Nayapalli, where thousands of devotees eagerly gather each year for the spectacular chariot festival. This year, the festivities will shine even brighter with the Rath Yatra, Bahuda Yatra (July 5), and the dazzling Suna Besha (July 6). The chariot-pulling ceremony at ISKCON is a lively spectacle, drawing enthusiastic crowds who come to seek blessings from Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra.

Bhubaneswar’s renowned educational institutions, including KIIT University, Utkal University, and the Regional College of Management (RCM), are joining the celebrations with great zeal. Since 2007, the Jagannath Temple at RCM has grown into a vibrant hub for Rath Yatra, attracting over 40,000 devotees every year to witness the joyous procession of the deities. But the festive spirit doesn’t stop there. Across neighbourhoods like Patia, VSS Nagar, Sailashree Vihar, Kolathia, Jagamara, Vani Vihar, Bhimatangi, Dumduma, Baramunda, Laxmi Sagar, OUAT, and Old Town, communities come together to pull chariots and offer heartfelt prayers, filling the City with devotion and cheer. This sacred celebration crosses borders, too. Odias living in the USA, Australia, the UAE, and beyond are joyfully honouring Lord Jagannath’s divine journey with community events, keeping the tradition alive worldwide.