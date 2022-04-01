Bhubaneswar: Hon’ble Sports Minister, Odisha, Sri Tusharkanti Behera and Chairman, Odisha Hockey Promotion Council, Sri DilipTirkey presented cash awards to seven tennis talents of Odisha who have brought glory for the state at different tournaments, at an award ceremony organised by Sports and Youth Services Department, GoO, at the Kalinga Stadium, today.

Junior players Debasish Sahoo and Sohini Sanjay Mohanty received Rs. 40,000/- each while Aditya Bikram Acharya and Aahana received Rs. 30,000/- each.

Senior players Shilpi Swarupa Das, Ansu Bhuyan and Kabir Hans received Rs. 60,000/- each for their exceptional performance in the Senior Tennis circuit.

The dignitaries interacted with the players and congratulated them for their upcoming events.