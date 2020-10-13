New Delhi: A CBI team visited Tuesday the spot in Hathras where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gangraped September 14. She died two weeks later battling with various injuries. The CBI team called the victim’s brother to identify the place. It directed the local police to cordon off the crime scene.

This development comes nearly a month after the woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by four men of the village. Later during the day, the CBI also took the mother of the victim to the crime spot. She was returning home in an ambulance from a local hospital as she was unwell.

The investigators are likely to return with forensic experts from Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL). Then they will carry out a detailed crime scene recreation, officials informed.

The woman had succumbed to her injuries September 29 at a Delhi hospital here. After her death the district magistrate ordered cremation of the body allegedly against the wishes of family in the dead of the night.

The case was referred to the CBI by the Uttar Pradesh government after alleged apathy of the administration snowballed into a political storm. The Congress, Aam Admi Party, Trinamool Congress and other opposition leaders of UP from SP and RLD staged massive protests.

The officer concerned of the UP police had registered a case of attempt to murder on a statement by the victim’s brother who. As per the FIR at Chandpa police station, he had said that the accused tried to strangulate his sister in a millet field. They escaped when she raised an alarm.

A notification issued by the Centre on the request of the UP government had asked the CBI to probe, rape, murder and atrocity. The CBI is will also probe ‘any attempt, abetment and/or conspiracy, in relation to or in connection with such offence(s) and/or for any other offence committed in the course of the same transaction or arising out of the same facts’.

“The complainant had alleged that on September 14, 2020 the accused tried to strangulate his sister in the millet field. The case has been registered by CBI on the request of Uttar Pradesh government and further notification from Government of India,” CBI spokesperson RK Gaur had said after registration of the FIR, on Sunday.