Bhubaneswar: Union minister G Kishan Reddy Monday said the Centre will soon launch the National Critical Mineral Mission to enhance domestic production, reduce import dependence, and encourage offshore mining auctions while urging states to cooperate for sustained mining activities.

Reddy made the remark after inaugurating the 3rd National Mining Ministers’ Conference in Konark, in the presence of Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Bihar’s Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, and other dignitaries and industry leaders.

“The mission will soon get Cabinet approval. Union Finance Minister had announced about it in her Budget speech. Import duty on critical minerals has also been made zero,” Reddy said.

Lithium, cobalt, copper, nickel and rare earth elements are known as critical minerals which are essential for manufacturing defence equipment and key technologies.

Stating that India has already made a place in the global platform on critical minerals, the Union Coal and Mines Minister said his ministry wants the public and private sectors to work in tandem in this regard.

Reddy also announced that India launched the auction of 48 critical mineral blocks, with 24 successfully allotted. “The fifth tranche offering of 15 critical mineral blocks was launched today, and industries have participated with full encouragement. This momentum should continue,” he added.

He also recognised the growing potential of offshore mining, marking India’s first offshore mineral auction in 75 years, which will reduce import dependence and contribute significantly to India’s self-sufficiency.

Addressing the conference, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state, known for its vast mineral resources, significantly contributes to India’s industrial and economic growth.

“The conference serves as a vital platform for knowledge-sharing, collaboration and policy deliberation to ensure sustainable and environmentally responsible mining practices,” he said.

Majhi said Odisha is poised to play a pivotal role in this transformation, particularly as part of the ‘Purvodaya Mission,’ which aims to unlock the economic potential of India and build a more prosperous and self-reliant nation.

Both Reddy and Majhi jointly launched the Mining Tenement System (MTS) at the conference. This cutting-edge digital platform will streamline processes, enhance transparency, and boost efficiency in the allocation and management of mineral resources.

They also handed over sanction letters to 11 startups, selected for funding of Rs 15.97 crore under S&T-PRISM Component of Science and Technology Programme of Ministry of Mines. These startups will focus on indigenous technologies, including sustainable solutions like high-grade silica production, lithium battery materials, and AI-enhanced mining operations.

Reddy and Majhi also presented awards for excellence in mineral block auctions.

Rajasthan secured the top position, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, for their outstanding contribution in conducting the highest number of auctions in 2023-24 fiscal. They also jointly released the booklet on ‘Best Practices on Mine Closure’ at the conference.

VL Kantha Rao, secretary of Ministry of Mines, in his address, highlighted significant achievements in the mining sector. He shared that 75 per cent of mining block auctions have been conducted in the last four years, with Odisha generating Rs 1.33 lakh crore in mineral revenue over a decade.

