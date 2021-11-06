Hyderabad: Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej had met with a road accident early in the month of September. He was riding his bike while the accident took place, which landed him at the hospital for more than a month or so.

Now that the actor has fully recovered from the injuries and the trauma, his family celebrates his recovery.

Sai Dharam and his family call it “another life/rebirth”, as they feel blessed that the actor survived the accident.

Sai Dharam’s uncle Chiranjeevi shared a family picture from the Diwali bash, and wrote: “Sai Dharam Tej has fully recovered because of the blessings of all. It was a real festival for all our family members. @IamSaiDharamTej.”

In the picture are all the actors belonging to the ‘mega’ family. Ram Charan, Varun Tej, Naga Babu, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Sai Dharam Tej, Pawan Kalyan, Panja Vaisshnav Tej, and Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan.

Sai Dharam Tej, who replied to Chiranjeevi’s tweet, quoted: “I am indebted to you for your prayers for your love that caused my rebirth. Getting your love is my true blessing.”

Sai Dharam had suffered a fracture in his collarbone and underwent surgery. This is the first time that Sai Dharam has given a public appearance post his recovery. Sai Dharam was lastly seen in his political drama ‘Republic’ which is directed by Deva Katta.