New Delhi: A day after violence broke out during farmers’ tractor parade in the national capital, the CII said Wednesday that law and order should not be violated. The CII said the Centre as well as protesting farmers must be open to dialogue for reaching a solution.

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President Uday Kotak said: “While we recognise the importance of peaceful protest, it has to be something which is consistent with making sure that public law and order is not violated.” Kotak observed that enough dialogue has taken place on the three new agri laws over the last two months.

However, Kotak added that both parties (government and protesting farmers) must be open to dialogue for getting a sustainable solution.

The tractor parade Tuesday was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy. Tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Besides, sharing economic growth prospects for the current financial year, the CII president said based on various estimates, there was a consensus that India’s GDP would witness a contraction of 7-8.5 per cent in 2020-21. However, he added that for the current fiscal year, one should not measure the economic growth rate versus the GDP in 2019-20 as it was an exceptional pandemic year.