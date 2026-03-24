Bhubaneswar: Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs’ Day), commemorating the supreme sacrifice of freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Hari Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, was observed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) in the City, Monday.

Speaking as the chief guest, CITU state president Janardan Pati said the revolutionaries laid down their lives to free the country from British imperialism and establish a socialist society.

He noted that Bhagat Singh had thrown non-lethal bombs in the Central Legislative Assembly to protest oppressive colonial laws and raise his voice against British exploitation.

CITU state secretary Pushpa Das, Pradipta Nayak, and Utkal University student leaders Anil Sahoo and Mahesh Pattnaik also addressed the gathering.

Similarly, a grand district-level padayatra (foot march) was organised in Puri by ‘Sampark’ and ‘My Bharat’ organisations under the theme ‘My India, My Responsibility’ on the occasion.

Heartfelt tributes were paid to the martyrs, with floral offerings at statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda, Gopabandhu Das, Nimai Charan Harichandan, Jayi Rajguru, Acharya Harihar, Subhas Chandra Bose and Madhusudan Das across Puri.