Dhenkanal: The drainage system in Dhenkanal town has worsened, thanks to the negligence of civic authorities in cleaning the drains ahead of rainy season.

The sanitation scenario in busy areas is still worse following incessant rain in the past few days. The main drains of Ganesh Bazaar area are filled with garbage.

As the rain water is not being properly drained out, it emits stench and creates an unhealthy atmosphere. In many places, the overflowing rain water has submerged main roads of the town.

The inertia of municipal authorities is being blamed for the state of affairs. Local people complain that improper maintenance of the drainage system has added to their woes. Despite repeated complaints, the civic officials have done nothing to set things right. Such lax attitude of the authorities has created strong resentment among the local traders and residents of Dhenkanal town.

Ganesh Bazaar Puja Committee president Basant Sahoo and secretary Biswanath Behera have drawn the attention of district Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera who directed engineer Rashmita Mishra to take necessary steps towards cleaning the drains.

