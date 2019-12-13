Malkangiri: In yet another shocking and shameful incident, a Class IX student of a school has become pregnant in Taragaon police station area of Nabarangpur district Thursday.

The matter came to the fore during a routine health checkup at the school. Authorities of the school later handed the minor girl to her family.

Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Chairman Ashok Patnaik said the minor girl was admitted to a Sakhi Centre December 12 for treatment. The CWC officials will quiz her about the details at the hospital.

After receiving information, volunteers of (Centre for Youth and Social Development) CYSD produced the minor girl before the (Child Welfare Committee) CWC before admitting her at the hospital.

Notably, a Class VII girl of Phampuni Upgraded Upper Primary Sevashram School under Jeypore block in Koraput district was found three-month pregnant during a medical examination.

The matter came to light after the girl stopped taking sanitary pads for the last three months following which the school authorities on suspicion took her to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) for a medical examination. After conducting the medical check-up, doctors informed the school officials about her pregnancy.

PNN