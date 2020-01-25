Digapahandi: A Class-VII boy at Siddheswar Nodal Primary School under this block in Ganjam district sustained critical injuries after he was brutally beaten up by his teacher over missing of a training book, Wednesday. The victim was identified as T Sujit Kumar Patra.

Assistant teacher Biren Kumar Sahu allegedly threatened to beat him up to death if he discloses the matter to others. He even warned him of giving him compulsory TC. Sujit tried to explain his side but Sahu refused to listen to him and went on assaulting him with a wooden plank.

The boy initially kept mum fearing that he might invite his father’s wrath. He, however, narrated his ordeal to his mother after he was afflicted with fever and failed to sit on the ground. He even failed to attend nature’s call.

The boy is currently undergoing treatment. The matter came to the fore after the boy’s father T Kapilas Patra met the block education officer Basant Kumar Sethi and lodged a complaint with him and also at Digapahandi police station, Saturday.

He was accompanied by school managing committee members Dinabandhi Daitari Reddy, Musa Behera, Susant Lenka and several guardians. The BEO informed the district education officer Binita Senapati of the development.

He had met headmaster Ashok Kumar Swain and informed him about the incident, Friday. Swain met the boy and inquired about his health condition and also informed the BEO.

The BEO directed the ABEOs Bala Majhi and Rasananda Ghadei to conduct a probe into the matter and submit a report to him. The two visited the boy’s home and collected details about the incident. When contacted, the accused teacher termed the charges as baseless and deliberate.