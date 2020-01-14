Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday inaugurated a state-of-the-art convention centre on the premises of Lok Seva Bhawan here.

Built on 5,180 sqm at a cost of Rs 40 crore, the two-storey building which came up on the rear side of the Panchayati Raj department has a capacity to accommodate 400 people. It also has an LED screen that will be run by solar power. The convention hall will be used by government departments to conduct meetings, conferences, workshops and training programmes.

“A longstanding requirement was fulfilled today. The Chief Minister today dedicated it. This has been named as the State Convention Centre. This facility has an auditorium with a seating capacity of 400 and has three break-out conference halls and a food court,” Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy told reporters after inauguration of the building.

The facility has a main hall with seating capacity for about 400 persons. It is equipped with video wall displays and sound system with line array speakers etc.

The main hall on the facility’s ground floor has a banquet hall with a seating capacity of 80-90, a break-out space of about 60 seating capacity and a well-furnished VIP lounge. The first floor of the Convention Centre has a 100-seater conference hall, two mini conference halls of 30 and 15 seating capacities and food plaza having a seating capacity of 100.