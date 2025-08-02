Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Saturday expressed ‘shock’ over the death of the Balanga burn victim.

The 15-year-old girl who was allegedly set on fire by three unidentified miscreants on the morning of July 19 on the banks of river Bhargavi in Puri district succumbed to her burn injury while undergoing treatment in AIIMS Delhi, Saturday. She had sustained 75 per cent burn injury.

Majhi in a post on X said: “I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the death of the girl from Balanga area. Despite all the efforts of the government and the round-the-clock endeavours of specialist medical team at AIIMS Delhi, her life could not be saved. I pray for the eternal peace of the girl’s soul and pray before God to grant strength to her family to bear this irreparable loss.”

ବଳଙ୍ଗା ଘଟଣାରେ ପୀଡ଼ିତା ଝିଅଟିର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଖବର ଶୁଣି ମୁଁ ଗଭୀର ଭାବେ ମର୍ମାହତ। ସରକାରଙ୍କ ସମସ୍ତ ପ୍ରୟାସ ଏବଂ ଏମ୍ସ ଦିଲ୍ଲୀରେ ବିଶେଷଜ୍ଞ ଡାକ୍ତରୀ ଦଳଙ୍କ ଅହୋରାତ୍ର ଚେଷ୍ଟା ସତ୍ତ୍ୱେ ତାଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ରକ୍ଷା କରାଯାଇ ପାରିଲା ନାହିଁ। ମୁଁ ଝିଅଟିର ଅମର ଆତ୍ମାର ସଦଗତି କାମନା କରୁଛି ଏବଂ ଏହି ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତିକୁ ସହିବା ପାଇଁ ତାଙ୍କ… — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) August 2, 2025

The girl was shifted to AIIMS Delhi from AIIMS Bhubaneswar July 20.

PNN & Agencies