Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Naveen Patnaik Friday expressed concern over the devastating earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand.

A 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Thailand and Myanmar Friday. At least three people were killed in Bangkok, and dozens were buried when a high-rise building under construction collapsed, while Myanmar declared a widespread state of emergency.

The midday temblor with an epicentre near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, was followed by a strong 6.4 magnitude aftershock.

Taking to X, Majhi said, “Deeply concerned about the impact of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety of all those affected. #Odisha stands in solidarity with the people of both nations and fully supports the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi’s assurance of assistance. @PMOIndia”.

Deeply concerned about the impact of the earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety of all those affected. #Odisha stands in solidarity with the people of both nations and fully supports the Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi's assurance of assistance. @PMOIndia https://t.co/q7SuMYZyyO — Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) March 28, 2025

Opposition BJD president Naveen Patnaik in a social media post said: “Deeply concerned to know about the reports of devastation following the powerful #earthquake in #Mynmar and #Thailand. My prayers are with those who lost their loved ones and wish for the speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries.”

Deeply concerned to know about the reports of devastation following the powerful #earthquake in #Myanmar and #Thailand. My prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones and wishing speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries. — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) March 28, 2025

The earthquake rocked many parts of Thailand, including its capital, Bangkok, the venue for next week’s summit of BIMSTEC regional grouping that is scheduled to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, among other leaders.

PTI