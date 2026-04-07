Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday urged mining leaseholders and industries to increase mineral production to meet the growing demand for iron ore amidst the state’s rapid industrialisation.

Presiding over a high-level meeting with mining leaseholders and industrialists, Majhi assured that the government would provide full support for mining activities.

He called for enhanced production and dispatch, in line with the minimum mandatory limits under the Mine Development and Production Agreement (MDPA), and encouraged setting up manufacturing facilities in the state’s mineral-rich districts.

Noting that the number of industries in the state’s mineral-rich districts is very low, the chief minister called upon the industrialists to set up manufacturing facilities in those areas.

The chief minister also asked industries to pay special attention to the basic needs of local people who are affected by mining activities.

He assured that the government will provide the necessary facilities to increase iron ore production.

Majhi informed participants that the state has prepared an annual mining auction calendar for 2026-27 to expedite the auction process of mining blocks.

Indian Steel Association (ISA) president and MP Naveen Jindal requested priority allocation of raw materials, including iron ore, to Odisha-based industries through the state-owned Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC).

Majhi assured that raw material supply would be sufficient.

Jindal also praised Odisha’s mining and auction policy and said the state aims to produce 100 million tonnes of steel annually by 2030 through expansion and new projects.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Development Commissioner DK Singh, and industry leaders such as Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran, JSW Chairman Anil Kumar Singh, AMNS India Director Alok Kumar Meheta, and OMC Chairman Girish S N.