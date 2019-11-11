Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday condoled the death of former chief election commissioner T N Seshan, remembering his contribution to bring electoral reforms in the country.

Seshan (86) died in Chennai Sunday following a cardiac arrest.

“Deeply saddened by the passing away of former Chief Election Commissioner & Ramon Magasysay awardee #TNSeshan. At the helm of @ECISVEEP, he stressed major electoral reforms and was well respected across party lines for his integrity & dedication towards democratic processes,” Patnaik tweeted.

Seshan was credited with ushering in major electoral reforms during his tenure as the 10th CEC between December 12, 1990, and December 11, 1996.

PTI

