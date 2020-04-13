Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday greeted people of Odisha on the occasion of Maha Vishubha Sankranti or Pana Sankranti, which marks the beginning of the Odia New Year.

On this occasion, CM Patnaik took to his Twitter handle and wrote may Lord Jagannath save each and every life and give strength to every Odia to fight against coronavirus.

ରାଜଧାନୀ ପ୍ରତିଷ୍ଠା ଦିବସରେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା। ବର୍ତ୍ତମାନ ସମୟର ଆହ୍ୱାନ ହେଉଛି କରୋନା ବିରୋଧରେ ଏହି ଲଢେଇକୁ ଦୃଢତାର ସହ ଲଢ଼ିବା। ଆସନ୍ତୁ, ଏକ ହୋଇ ଏ ଯୁଦ୍ଧ ଜିତିବା। pic.twitter.com/SST19bXzqq — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 13, 2020

He also extended his best wishes on the occasion of the 72nd Capital Foundation Day of Bhubaneswar and urged people to fight the pandemic.

PM Modi also greeted people through a tweet. “May the coming year bring happiness and good health in everyone’s lives,” he tweeted.

ଓଡ଼ିଶାବାସୀଙ୍କୁ ଓଡ଼ିଆ ନବ ବର୍ଷ ଅବସରରେ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭକାମନା । ମହାବିଷୁବ ପଣା ସଂକ୍ରାନ୍ତି ଅବସରରେ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ବର୍ଷ ସାରା ଖୁସି ଏବଂ ଉତ୍ତମ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ପାଇଁ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା । Happy #OdiaNewYear and Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti. May the coming year bring happiness and good health in everyone’s lives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2020

Pana Sankranti is celebrated as Odia New Year by Odias across the globe. It is considered as the first day of the solar year and on this day, the sun rests on the equator. The length of day and night remains the same on this day.

Pana Sankranti is also believed to be the birthday of Lord Hanuman.

This being Odia New Year and Hanuman Jayanti, thousands of devotees throng the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri and Hanuman temples across the state to seek the lords’ blessings. However, this year people offered their prayers to the lords from their houses due to lockdown in the wake of coronavirus.

PNN